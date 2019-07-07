Zimbabwe/Congo-Kinshasa: No Match Fixing Investigation in Afcon Match - CAF

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) says it is not investigating allegations of match-fixing involving Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations following their 4-0 defeat to DR Congo but insists the governing body has zero tolerance for graft in the game.

Mouad Hajji, the General Secretary of CAF, says no official complaint has been received over the group stage game despite media reports in Zimbabwe that the continental governing body is investigating the match.

Hajji says it has not received any complaint from the Zimbabwe FA but insists any serious information on any match-fixing on any game will be seriously investigated by CAF.

"At the level of the CAF, there is no suspicion," the Moroccan said at a press conference in Cairo on Friday when asked about the media reports of CAF investigating the match between Zimbabwe and DR Congo.

"There is no hint of corruption about the Zimbabwe-DRC match in the third Group A match played on June 30, in Cairo.

"But if it turned out that there was anything, and not only for this match, I remind you that our policy is a zero-tolerance policy on corruption. As of today, there is no correspondence or issue."