The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) yesterday said four persons sustained various degrees of injury when a tanker overturned at Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commandant of FRSC, told newsmen in Ota, Ogun, that the accident happened at about 6.50 a.m.

Oladele said the tanker which was burnt beyond recognition was heading from Lagos to Ibadan when it lost control due to dangerous driving and excessive speeding.