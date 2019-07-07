Africa: United Nations Sustainable Development Group for West and Central Africa and Regional Partners on high level visit to Mali

press release

Bamako, Mali - 5 July 2019. A joint mission of United Nations Agencies of West and Central Africa, the G5 Sahel Secretariat and the Liptako Gourma Authority will visit Mali from 9 to 12 July 2019.

The objective of the joint mission is to mobilize regional support to respond to Mali's recent challenges. The delegation, which will comprise Regional Directors of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group for West and Central Africa (R-UNSDG WCA), accompanied by regional partners, wish to mark their solidarity and steadfast support to the government and people of Mali.

The Regional Directors Group is taking the opportunity to show its full support to the Malian Government and the UN System in achieving their national priorities, while simultaneously contributing to Africa’s Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This visit is taking place at a time when the UN Country Team in Mali, under the leadership of the UN Resident Coordinator, civil society and the government are engaged in an inclusive and participatory process of developing the new UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF), previously known as UNDAF, that will outline cooperation between the United Nations and the Government of Mali over the five-year period, 2020 - 2024.

The visiting delegation will be conveying a message from the UN Secretary-General, Mr. António Guterres, who believes that "there can be no development without peace and security and no peace and security without development."

The UN is working to strengthen humanitarian, peace and security and development to better respond to the ever increasing challenges posed by the current context, not only in Mali, but throughout the sub-region.

The delegation will meet with the President and Prime Minister of Mali, other government officials, the diplomatic corps and development partners, and communities engaged in the projects implemented by the UN Country Team in Mali.

The UN Country Team in Mali is composed of 21 Agencies, Funds and Programmes, and is led by the Resident Coordinator, Madame Mbaranga Gasarabwe.