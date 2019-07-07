7 July 2019

Kenya: Football Legend Joe Kadenge Dies

By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Legendary footballer Joe Kadenge,84 is dead.

Kadenge's family said he died at the Metropolitan Hospital on Sunday, after a long illness, having suffered a stroke in February.

His son Oscar told Capital FM News that they were making arrangements to move the body to the Lee Funeral Home.

Kadenge has been described as the finest footballer ever produced by Kenya.

Kadenge played for Maragoli United, and scored the fastest ever goal in the Kenyan Premier League, and has also played club football for Abaluhya United, winning the Kenyan Premier League in 1966.

He also managed the Kenya National Football team in 2002.

