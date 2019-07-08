Nigeria: Insecurity - 73 Killed, Five Kidnapped in Violent Attacks Across Nigeria Last Week

At least 73 people died in different violent attacks across Nigeria last week.

Among the dead were security operatives.

Also, no fewer than five people were kidnapped.

All the attacks in this report were either confirmed by the police or families of the victims.

Sunday

No fewer than 11 persons were reportedly killed by armed bandits’ attacks on nine villages in Kankara local government area of Katsina State.

The villages attacked were Pauwa, Katoge, Danhayi, Gidan Guge, Kaurawa, Jan Bago, Kadanya, Gidan Kwaki and Lambar Kantoma.

According to a Vanguard newspaper report, eight persons were killed in Katoge and three in Yar Kuka.

Angry villagers took the corpses to the palace of the Sarkin Pauwan Katsina, Yusuf Lawal, and later to the office of the Chairman of Kankara Local Government Area, Anas Isah Kankara.

Later, a funeral prayer was observed on the bodies before they were buried.

Also, a bloody clash between the Aiye and Eiye cult groups on Sunday evening in Badagry, Lagos State, left one person dead.

The deceased, simply identified as Kenny, was shot at Ahovikoh Quarters, Sango Iledudu, Badagry at about 5:30 p.m.

The Northern Governors Forum condemned the killing of 25 people in Agatu, Benue State.

The people were killed on Sunday at a Church service at Okokolo Village of Agatu Local Government Area of the state.

The forum in a statement by its Chairman, Simon Lalong of Plateau, described the killings as a heinous crime that must not go unpunished.

Monday:

A mob burnt down a police station in Imo State on Monday, following an accidental discharge by an officer that killed a young man.

The mob reportedly ransacked the police station and took away weapons and other valuables at about 2:30 p.m.

Also, a divisional police officer and three other officers were killed when hoodlums raided a police division in Agudama Ekpetiama, near Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Two other police officers were also announced injured in a statement by police spokesperson, Frank Mba. The motive of the attackers was not reported.

Two mobile police officers were also shot dead in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Monday.

On the following day, the police announced the arrest of nine suspects linked to the incident.

Unknown gunmen on Monday night abducted the Provost of the College of Health Technology, Mkar, Gboko Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue state, James Ihongo.

The gunmen, reportedly, four in number, stormed the residence of the Provost along Katsina-Ala – Gboko road at about 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday:

Bandits killed 27 people on Wednesday in different attacks on Katsina communities

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, confirmed the killing of 11 persons.

According to Punch Newspaper, 16 other persons were also murdered in the DanMusa Local Government Area of the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday condemned the Wednesday attacks in Katsina . The presidency said the attacks were executed by armed herdsmen on farming communities.

Also, unknown gunmen abducted two Chinese working with a glass and aluminium company in Benin, Edo State.

The police orderly attached to the victims was also killed during the operation that took place on Wednesday at Utesi community along the Benin-Auchi Road, where the company is located.

The victims were said to be on their way home after the close of work when the gunmen blocked their vehicle and took them away after killing the police orderly.

Thursday:

A company of soldiers from the Nigerian Army 117 task force in Chibok ran into an improvised explosive device (IED) on their way to the battalion headquarters on Thursday.

TheCable reported that the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. shortly after the troops left Kwamdi to Chibok, a 12-kilometre road with part stretching through the Sambisa forest.

The attack led to the death of one soldier.

“The insurgents planted the bombs overnight. We have confirmed the death of one soldier. About three others badly injured have been evacuated and taken to the hospital in Yola”, a source disclosed to the newspaper.

Gunmen abducted two people along the Ejule-Otukpa road at Agala-Iga community in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State on Thursday.

A community leader, Sylvester Audu Anyebe, said Matthew Ahmed, an auditor with Olamaboro LGA and his younger sister were seized by the abductors who were demanding N10 million ransom.