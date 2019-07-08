Nigeria: BBNaija Update - Game Over for Avala, Isilomo

Photo: Africa Magic

Avala and Isilomo have been evicted from the BBNaija 2019 house after a week.

Avala's dream of winning the coveted Big Brother Naija season four was truncated this evening as she was evicted alongside Isilomo. They are the first set of housemates to be evicted from the reality game which started a week ago.

Avala and Isilomo's eviction came as a surprise to fans since Big Brother had earlier said that the housemate with the least Bet9ja's coins will be evicted. However, during the live eviction show, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu revealed that there will be a live challenge to determine which of the housemates would be leaving the house. He also disclosed that two housemates would be evicted.

The challenge was for Gedoni, Khafi, Avala and Isilomo who were presumed to have the least number of Bet9ja's coins, and required them to roll a marble on a bench with one finger into a bowl. The housemates with the least number of marbles would be evicted. Gedoni and Khafi had the highest number of marbles by the end of the challenge which was played in the arena.

A nervous Avala broke down the moment she realised her fate. Isilomo however hopes that Tacha or Omashola emerges the winner of the game.

With 19 housemates left in the house, the following weeks will determine if Big Brother will continue with the live challenge or return to the nomination process where housemates nominate one another for possible evictions.