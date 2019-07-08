Nigeria: BBNaija - Avala, Isilomo Evicted

Photo: Africa Magic

Avala and Isilomo have been evicted from the BBNaija 2019 house after a week.

Two housemates, Avala and Isilomo have been evicted from the ongoing fourth season of the Big Brother Naija show on Sunday.

The two housemates were amongst the four housemates with the least number of BET Naija coins.

They were taken into the arena to play one more game which would determine their continuous stay in the house.

Avala, Gedoni, Kafhi, and Isilomo were the initial housemates on the eviction list.

However, Omashola and Ike made the list after a heated argument over the theft of Omashola's Bet9ja coins.

Biggie said the two joins the eviction list for flouting his house rules.

This is the first eviction in the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition which kicked off on June 30, 2019.

The eviction fever is coming after the Saturday night party that saw the housemates enjoying the services of DJ Xclusive who performed for three hours non-stop.

21 youths made it to the Big Brother House to become the housemates of the BBNaija season 4 tagged Pepper Dem.