Kenya: Jah Cure Disappoints Reggae Fans With Poor Show in Nairobi

Jamaican king of lovers rock Jah Cure on Sunday, failed to cure his Kenyans fans huge thirst for some good reggae music, as had been anticipated, during the Umoja Splash Festival, on Saturday night at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

A poor stage performance by the main act, a malfunctioning sound address system and shortage of alcohol for the revelers is what summed up an overly underwhelming show.

When the supply of alcoholic drinks ran out at around 1.45am, some of the revelers resorted to shisha puffing. Still, there wasn't enough of the banned substance to go round.

At the VIP section, many revelers kept themselves busy chewing miraa and 'jaba' until there was none left.

WEED SMOKERS

However, one thing that never seemed to ran out was weed, as thick smoke kept forming clouds over the revelers' heads throughout the night.

On the stage, despite making a dramatic entrance at exactly 2:15am in a full traditional Maasai attire, a rungu and mic on either hand and an escort of six Maasai Morans, Jah Cure did not live up to his high billing.

Right from the start, Jah Cure got off on the wrong footing. Soon after coming on stage, Jah Cure was met with a sound glitch with his mic malfunctioning. The most annoying thing was that for almost 10 minutes he seemed not to notice until the crowd got agitated.

Once the mic had been fixed, Jah Cure sent the wild with his first words on the mic. The night looked promising. A few minutes later, he left the stage to go back stage for a change of clothes. But then he took long to get back, something that didn't seem to please the fans.

DISAPPOINTED FANS

When he got back, he only made things worse as he resorted to letting the crowd sing to his hits as he took the role of a 'cheer leader'.

Jah Cure hardly finished performing a song. He also took considerable amount of time talking to the crowd in between his performance with "I Love you Kenya" being his pet phrase, throughout the night.

"Can't he just sing, he keeps talking too much in between the set. We don't wanna hear the stories please," one an agitated female fan screamed at one moment.

By 3:30am many revelers had had enough and started leaving.