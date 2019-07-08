7 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nigerian Soul and Jazz Musician Bez Graces ASH Musical Show

By Hilary Kimuyu

Nigerian multi-instrumentalist and new generation soul, RnB and Jazz artiste Bez Idakula was the guest musician at June Edition sit-down and premium music concert in Kenya, the ASH Musical Show.

The ASH Musical Show is an invite only music concert that is held once in a month by Emmy nominated musician Sara Mitaru and musician-cum-producer David Kimanthi.

In June, the organizers created two editions (back-to-back) Birthday Edition and a Destination Concert, that were sponsored by Tusker Premium Ale, an ultra-premium beer by Kenya Breweries Limited.

Bez Idakula performed most of his hit songs in the Super Sun Album, such as You Suppose Know, There's a Fire and My Baby among others.

On the other hand, Sara Mitaru performed several unsung songs from her notebook, which contains more than 70 songs with different melodies.

