Kenya: National Outpouring Grief As Kenyans Mourn Mzee Kadenge

Kenyans have flooded social media with tributes and messages of condolences to the family of the late football legend, Mzee Joe Kadenge.

Mzee Kadenge, 84, breathed his last on Sunday morning at Meridian Hospital in Nairobi.

According to the legendary footballer's son, Oscar, Kadenge passed on at the hospital after a long battle with stroke.

Among those who have sent their messages of condolences to Mzee Kadenge's family is President Uhuru Kenyatta, political leaders and members of the football fraternity in the country.

In his message, via State House official Twitter handle, President Kenyatta termed Mzee Kadenge's death as a loss to the sporting fraternity and the nation.

"It is with profound sadness that I have learnt of the demise of Mzee Joe Kadenge. His death is a loss to the sporting fraternity and our nation. Joe exemplified talent, dedication and patriotism. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this time." ~ H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta

Deputy President William Ruto lauded Kadenge for raising a family of great footballers, while ODM leader Raila Odinga described Mzee Kadenge as a true ambassador for the country and Kenyan soccer.

Condolences to the family and friends of football legend Joe Kadenge. At his prime, Kadenge was unplayable; he terrorised defenders with dribbles, nutmegs and was a joy to watch. He raised a family of great footballers: Francis, Evans, Rogers and Oscar, who excelled in the sport.

We have today lost one of the greatest talents to ever grace a football pitch in our national uniform. Joe Kadenge was a true ambassador for the country and Kenyan soccer. May he rest in eternal bliss. May his spirit inspire more young people to pursue the game. pic.twitter.com/5CNT2m7mf5

Football Kenya Federation wishes to express its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of former Harambee Stars forward Joe Kadenge who passed on Sunday after a long illness.

We wish all those who have been affected solace in this trying times.

Rest in peace Legend pic.twitter.com/WglG6iPIUn

Condolences to the family and friends of Kenyan football legend, Joe Kadenge who was one of our greatest ever footballer. May God comfort his family at this difficult moment. May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/L56iyyrB9u

As I fellowship at Kitengela SDA Church, it's with great sadness that I've learnt of Joe Kadenge's death. He was perhaps the most legendary of Kenyan footballers & shall be remembered for his exploits on the pitch. My sincere condolences to his family, friends & all he mentored. pic.twitter.com/MxakLQoajy

Former Kenyan International Joe Kadenge has died at a Nairobi hospital aged 84, his son Oscar Kadenge has confirmed. May his soul rest in peace. #Legend. #TheScoreKE pic.twitter.com/YeLZ5PQxya

