Kenya/Uganda: Uganda Cranes Coach Quits After Afcon Ouster, Linked to Harambee Stars Job

Uganda Cranes coach Sébastien Desabre has quit, barely a day after the team's elimination from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

A statement released by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) on Sunday explained that the French coach and his employer had 'mutually agreed to terminate the contract between the two parties'.

The development was communicated on the Fufa website on Saturday, a day after Uganda was eliminated by Senegal from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

"On the 6th of July 2019, both Fufa and Desabre Sebastian Serge mutually agreed to terminate the contract between the two parties. The reasons for the termination of the employment contract are for the benefit and growth of both parties," Fufa said in the statement indicated.

The Frenchman moved to Uganda after brief coaching in Egypt, at top-flight side Ismailia and has already been linked with a return to the North African country, and even as a replacement to compatriot Sebastian Migne as Harambee Stars coach.