8 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: New NNPC Managing Director Kyari Assumes Office Today

Photo: NNPC/Twitter
Mele Kyari.
By Daniel Adugbo

Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari will today assume office as the new Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Mr. Kyari, who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari last month, would take over the reins of the office from Dr. Maikanti Baru who retired statutorily yesterday July 7, 2019.

Spokesman for the corporation Ndu Ughamadu said a ceremonial hand over would take place today Monday.

"Statutorily Dr. Baru retired today (Sunday). Today is a Sunday so we had to move the ceremonial hand over to Monday"

Kyari, who would be the 19th GMD of the National Oil Company, has more than 27 years of experience in the various value chains of the Petroleum Industry.

Until his new appointment, Kyari, a geologist, was Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division of NNPC and also doubled, since 13th May, 2018, as Nigeria's National Representative to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC.

A 1987 Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree holder in Geology and Earth Science from the University of Maiduguri, Kyari is a quintessential crude oil marketer with prerequisite certification and outfield pedigree in Petroleum Economics and crude oil and gas trading.

