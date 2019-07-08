Nigeria: Ahmed 'Yaro Yaro' Wants Super Eagles to Play 'African Style' of Football

A former Super Eagles player, Ahmed Garba popularly called 'Yaro Yaro' has advised the squad presently campaigning in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt to abandon the European approach for African style of football which thrives on physicality.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, the Kano Pillars FC legend said the Super Eagles were able to defeat the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Saturday because they realised in time the need to be more physical in their play.

He said African football is not the same with European football because African players are more physical and can be matched only with higher level of physicality.

Ahmed maintained that if the Super Eagles did not change their approach against Cameroon, they would have exited the tournament.

"I am happy that the Super Eagles defeated our rivals Cameroon. However, moving forward, I want them to be more physical.

"They cannot bring European style of play to the Africa Cup of Nations and survive. They have to play with more aggression and determination.

"I believe when they were trailing Cameroon, they spoke to one another and resolved to take on their opponents head on. That was what saved the day for them," he said.

The assistant coach of Kano Pillars also expressed confidence that the Super Eagles will beat South Africa in their quarter-final tie on Wednesday.

He, however, said something must be done about the Super Eagles central defence.

"South Africa are our 'customers' so I am not going to lose any sleep about them. However, the Super Eagles must not take anything for granted.

"Something has to be done about the defence. Look at the cheap goals we conceded against Cameroon. The Cameroonian attackers came from behind our defenders to score.

"If they repeat such mistakes against South Africa, we would be punished because the South African strikers are equally good," he stated.