Nigerian Army Defies Lagos Rain, Embarks On Anniversary Sanitation

The Nigerian Army on Saturday defied the early morning downpour and deployed its officers and men to Tinubu Square, for a clean-up exercise as part of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).

The Chief of Army Standard and Evaluation, Major General Adekunle Shodunke, who represented the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, led the soldiers in a massive sanitation exercise in the streets of Lagos Island.

The soldiers were seen clearing the refuse dumps and the drains blocked by bottles of water, nylons and waste.

According to Shodunke, the environmental sanitation is part of the activities lined up to commemorate the 2019 Nigerian Army Day Celebrations. He expressed the hope that the exercise would further boost the Army-Public relations.

He said: "We as part of the civil society see this sanitation exercise as part of our corporate social responsibility to help clean the environment and make it better than the way it is. This sanitation exercise is ongoing nationwide. In Lagos, ths exercise is going on in Ikorodu, Epe, Ikeja and all other units."

He said the clean-up which started at Tinubu Square, ended up at the Idumota Market, adding that sanitation was one of the activities lined up for this years' Army Day celebration which would be followed by a medical outreach.

He advised the residents to maintain a clean environment, urging them to help the waste management agencies to clean up Lagos better.

Also, the 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army also cleaned up the Olowu street, Ipodo area in Ikeja and traders and food sellers as well as residents, who came out for the exercise, expressed gratitude to the army for their intervention.