Nigeria: Lagos to Use ICT to Drive Smartcity, Tackle Crimes - Sanwo-Olu

Lagos — The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed plans by the State Government to drive its smart-city agenda with Information and Communication Technology (ICT), while also using it to tackle criminal activities in the state.

Sanwo-Olu who revealed this in his address to the gathering of participants at the "Evening Conversation on Moral Leadership" held in Lagos on Sunday, said the smart city agenda is to be driven by innovation and technology requires in the 21st century.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat said: "Lagos State does not have enough landmass despite being the most populated. We may not be able to invest more in agriculture because our share of the land mass is about 0.4 percent and one-third of it is even water. Thus, we are focusing on using ICT to drive the smart-city initiative. Besides, we will be installing very soon, cameras in different parts of the State. These cameras are so sensitive such that if they hear the sound of a gun, they will turn around and capture your identity. You can be rest assured that if you are a criminal, we will come for you and get you arrested," Sanwo-Olu said.

The Founder, Eko Innovation Center, Victor Afolabi, said the moral leadership conversation has become expedient as more youths in the country, especially the entrepreneurs, need value orientation to move their businesses and the society forward.