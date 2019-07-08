Madagascar Defeat Motivated Super Eagles Against Cameroon - Rohr

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr said his side redeemed themselves against Cameroon to progress to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations, after a 'lesson of humility' against Madagascar.

The Super Eagles went into the half-time break the losing side after goals from Stephane Bahoken and Clinton N'Jie canceled out Odion Ighalo's opener in the 19th minute.

However, the three-time African champions overturned the first-half deficit - courtesy of goals from Odion Ighalo and Alex Iwobi in the 63rd and 66th minute respectively.

Reacting after the game, Rohr said his team couldn't wait to make up for their embarrassing performance in the game against Madagascar.

"I know my team and I know that since last Sunday they want to really do well and win for all the players who made some mistakes," the 66-year-old manager told the media after the 3-2 win over the Indomitable Lions.

"We lost the game we never had to lose against Madagascar, but it was a lesson of humility and also the motivation to do really well [against Cameroon].

"We wanted to finish first in the group but we could not. The most important for us was to win this match of the last 16."