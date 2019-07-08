Kenya: Tanzania, Kenya Agree to Increase Trade

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli and his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday ended their two-day meeting in Chato District with four agreements aimed at boosting bilateral ties.

Among the four deals the heads of state agreed on is the purchase of gas from Tanzania by Kenya, according to a statement released by the State House in Dar es Salaam.

"There is no reason for Kenya to import gas from outside the continent while Tanzania is blessed with abundant reserves," the statement said, quoting President Magufuli.

It further noted that the two presidents directed energy ministers from both countries to meet and discusss how Kenya would purchase gas from Tanzania.

The meeting between the two leaders will go a long way to calm fears of brewing tension between the two neighbours, following xenophobic remarks by Kenyan politician Charles Njagua, aka Jaguar.

On Friday, Presidents Magufuli and Kenyatta warned against hate remarks uttered by people seeking "cheap populism", reiterating that their countries will continue to enjoy strong bilateral ties.

Also Read

UAP now writes off Sh597m investment in Tanzanian unit

Ex-convict explains how he found love behind bars

Meat imports cut threefold in one year, says authority

President Magufuli noted that Tanzania and Kenya would seek to increase trade, valued at Sh1.048 trillion in 2018.