Uganda: 70-Year-Old Arua Man Accused of Stoning President's Car Speaks Out

Omar Risasi Amabua, 70, a resident of Adriko Cell in River Oli Division, Arua Municipality, is the latest suspect to be charged with stoning President Museveni's car on the last day of Arua Municipality parliamentary by-election campaign on August 13 last year. The retired soldier and father of 30 children was summoned last month by police in Arua District to record a statement, nearly 10 months after the Arua by-election chaos.

But Amabua ended up being detained and later whisked off to Gulu District where he was charged with treason along 36 other suspects at the Grade One magistrate's court.

The court, presided over by Mr Isaac Imran Kintu on Thursday, committed to the High Court in Gulu for trial, Mr Amabua and 26 others who had turned up in the court.

The suspects are facing charges of treason and act of intent to alarm, annoy and ridicule the President, the latest charge added on Thursday by state prosecutor Patrick Omiya.

Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi's driver Yasin Kawuma was shot dead near Hotel Pacific after security personnel comprising the Special Forces Command soldiers fired live bullets following the fracas in Arua Town.

Amabua opens up to our reporter Julius Ocungi on events leading to his arrest and allegations that he was part of those who stoned President Museveni's car.

Where were you on the fateful August 13, 2018?

On that day, I remember we held our last rally for Mr Kasiano Wadri who was contesting for the Arua Municipality Member of Parliament seat at Prison Primary School in Prison Cell, Arua Municipality.

After the rally, I remained behind to guard plastic chairs that were hired for the day's event so that they don't get stolen. I was there until around 6pm when the service providers came and picked up their chairs and I also left. I could not leave the place minus ensuring what we used for campaign were secured.

Were you contracted as a security guard?

Yes, I was the chief security officer for Mr Wadri during the by-election campaigns. I was in-charge of security and ensuring safety of equipment used for the campaigns.

After the campaign venue, did you follow Mr Wadri and his team?

No. When the service providers picked up the chairs and tent, I left the venue for my home in Adriko Cell. I did not go anywhere else, but straight to my home.

Did you receive any news that evening of violence erupting in Arua Municipality?

Yes, I actually heard gunshots while I was home and I also later learnt that some people were arrested.

But I was never arrested nor disturbed in the days that followed.

And nearly 10 months later today, you are appeared in court, what happened?

Actually all the problems started on June 14 while I was away from home. I got information that my area village chairperson of Adriko Cell, Kenya Ward in River Oli Division, Mr Saidi Kapere visited my home with intension of meeting me.

He found only my daughter Zaibib Omar at home. He told my daughter that some two people, whose identities he did not disclose, wanted to have a meeting with me.

The village chairman told my daughter that the two people had earlier visited his residence a day before.

When I came back home that day, my daughter briefed me about the visit of my LC1 chairperson, I immediately sensed something wrong because I had been hearing some rumour before.

And what did you do after?

Because I knew it was a security matter, I decided to present myself to the District Intelligence Officer (DISO). Unfortunately, when I approached his office, he instead directed me to report the matter to the police Regional Crimes Intelligence Department (CID) officer.

But when I tried to inquire, I was told the CID officer and a team of security officials had travelled to Yei in neighbouring South Sudan.

So on June 15, I went back to the DISO's office in Arua, he told me that he had a land matter that he was handling. So we never discussed anything. On June 17, I went back to his office and this time he took me to the regional CID officer to record my statement, I did the finger printing and made my statement.

But because I was diagnosed with diabetes, high blood pressure and ulcers, I fainted during the process of recording the statement. The police officers took me to a health facility and when I recuperated, I was brought back to the police were they ended up detaining me on allegations of being part of the group that allegedly stoned the President's car.

On June 19, police drove me off to Gulu Central Police Station and the next day I appeared before the Grade One Magistrate before being remanded to Gulu Central Prison.

What was life like behind bars?

The prison cell was not bad, the officers did not mistreat me.I was actually warmly welcomed by the officer in-charge of Gulu Central Prison and spoke to him directly about my health condition. I spent 13 days before getting a bail on July 3.

You were first charged with treason and today the State has added another charge of alarming, annoying and ridiculing the President. What's your view of these charges?

They are mere allegations and tramped up charges. I did not do anything, I never would even intend to commit such crimes. Why would I do such? Seriously at my age. No. The people who came out with the charges knew what they wanted and this is what they are doing now.

Are you not angry that you are being falsely accused as you claim?

What can I say now? They have already charged me with treason and committed me for trial. Even if I was to say anything to President Museveni on these allegations that I stoned his vehicle, now is not the time because I have to respect court now.

I will be attending all the court sessions without fail.

But for the security officers who arrested me, I know they will apologise one day for wrongly arresting an innocent man.