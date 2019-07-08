South Africa: Two Eastern Cape Boys Go Missing in Separate Cases, One Reunited With His Family

Eastern Cape police have launched a search for missing eight-year-old boy, Recolin Keagan Witbooi.

Witbooi, from Barcelona in Gelvandale, Port Elizabeth, was last seen on Saturday at 13:30. He and some friends had been playing in Uranus Street.

"He did not go back home. He is also living in Uranus Street. He was wearing a black hoodie top, black track suit pants and a pair of white Nike takkies," said Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Port Elizabeth are urgently trying to find him.

Another boy, Limanye Ngema, aged 5, who also went missing on Saturday, was reunited with his family over the weekend.

Ngema disappeared on Saturday afternoon in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said a search for the child was conducted throughout the night, soon after he was reported missing.

He and friends had been playing a few houses away from where he lived and he was understood to have been on his way home to eat.

He was found on Sunday at a house in the area.

"The child was taken in by a concerned female during the night and was seen playing in the streets with other children. He was reunited with his mother with no injuries. The mother was very thankful towards [the police's] efforts. The surrounding clusters are thanked for their efforts in assisting in this matter as well," said Mzuku.

