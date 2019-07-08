South Africa: Most Wanted Suspect Among 239 Suspects Arrested During Operation

press release

In a bid to reduce the levels of serious crimes including contact crimes and to keep the community of North West safe and protected, detectives

in the province arrested 239 suspects for various offences during suspect raiding operation between Thursday, 4 and Friday, 5 July 2019.

The arrests included 111 suspects held for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) and assault common. The other arrests included 07 for common robbery, 15 for malicious damage to property, 25 for theft, six for rape, one for murder and 19 for residential and business burglaries. Out of the 239 arrests, 28 were for crimes against women and children.

The suspects were arrested at all seven poling clusters in the province and they include one of the province's Top 50 most wanted suspects, Godfrey Moganedi. The latter has been on the run since 2012 for business robbery and carjacking committed in Lichtenburg and Itsoseng respectively.

The suspects are expected to appear at various courts within the province on Monday, 8 July 2019.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane applauded the detectives for bringing perpetrators to book to face the full might of the law.