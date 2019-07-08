South Africa: Two Accused to Remain in Custody Following Arrest for Possession of Stolen Property and Possession of an Unlicensed Firearms

press release

Two accused; Tebogo Ndzimankulu, 37, and Thapelo Bobbejaan, 39, who appeared briefly in the Klerksdorp Magistrates' Court on Friday, 5 July 2019, were remanded in custody until Tuesday, 9 July 2019 for formal bail application. The duo appeared in court following their apprehension in Hartbeesfontein near Klerksdorp on Wednesday 3 July 2019 for possession of suspected stolen property and possession of unlicensed firearm. It is alleged that police in Hartbeesfontein were alerted about a getaway vehicle which the accused allegedly used to flee from the scene after alleged business robbery they committed in Coligny.

According to information available at this stage, South African Police Service (SAPS) members in Hartbeesfontein spotted the said vehicle and managed to stop it after a car chase for a search. Upon searching the vehicle, the police found suspected stolen items,

an undisclosed amount of cash, a 9mm Taurus pistol and clothes. The suspects were then arrested after failing to give proper account of the possession of the goods. The accused are also expected to appear in the Coligny Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 10 July 2019 for business robbery which they allegedly committed in Coligny on Wednesday, 3 July 2019.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, commended the police in Coligny and Hartbeesfontein for their collaboration that led to the arrest of the accused. She said that the arrest will send a warning that criminals will be dealt with harshly.