South Africa: As Committees Rush to Meet the Budget Deadline, Oversight May Be Overlooked

analysis

Under pressure to pass the Budget by the statutory deadline of the end of July, Parliament is pushing through departmental annual performance plans at breakneck speed to adopt draft committee reports ahead of the Budget vote debates starting on Tuesday. But questions over qualitative oversight are emerging.

It's taken the better part of five weeks after MPs were sworn in on 22 May to fully establish Parliament's committees, in no small measure because of ANC factional jockeying over committee chairpersons. Following the 19 June announcement by ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule in the boardroom of Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina, it took more time, until 2 July to be precise.

That day, 38 committees met to formally elect their chairpersons on the back of ANC numbers, regardless of DA opposition to several chairpersons with clouds over their heads, like former president Jacob Zuma Cabinet ministers Faith Muthambi (co-operative governance), Mosebenzi Zwane (transport) and Bongani Bongo (home affairs) alongside ex-deputy finance minister Sifiso Buthelezi (appropriation) and ex-North West premier Supra Mahumapelo (tourism).

It remains unclear why the governing ANC believes former members of the executive, the administrative sphere of government, would have the relevant experience to lead the legislative and oversight mandate of...