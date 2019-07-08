South Africa: Falling Back in Awe of Our Ancestors

analysis

The Western notion that we are in dominion of nature is driving us over a precipice of ecological overshoot that is killing life on Earth, including our own. Maybe it's time to fall back in awe of our ancestors, to bring about the social upheaval we need to slow suicidal capitalism.

Polite company doesn't like us to fall apart. It doesn't want us to "hear voices". It'll probably recoil from the idea that our emotional unravelling is an anguished ancestor taking hold of our body, wailing through us, pulling us physically to the ground. It certainly doesn't want us to do that at the podium in the front of a packed conference hall.

Admitting to "hearing voices" is even riskier when your evangelical Christian background has groomed you to believe this is "demonic", or where Western-trained doctors tend to slap a diagnostic label on it.

But when healer Sinethemba Nombala Makanya stepped up to deliver her talk at an international mindfulness conference earlier in 2019, the call of her ancestors was too strong to stick to conference decorum. She melted into tears, and let the force of it pull her to the floor.

Nombala Makanya was there to discuss important...