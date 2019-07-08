South Africa: Cape Town's Mean Streets - Fining Homeless People Is Not the Solution

analysis

The City of Cape Town has been called out for enforcing a by-law that enables street dwellers to be fined. Daily Maverick discovered that the outrage over fining people who can't afford to pay has overshadowed the day-to-day issues of the homeless and the need for more creative social development solutions.

"This is the toughest journey I've been on, being on the street," Ashleigh Gallies, 41, who spent the past year living on the streets in Table View, Cape Town, told Daily Maverick.

"Street life hardens you, it makes you tougher."

Safety was a big concern for Gallies while she was living on the streets and she said she "didn't know where to hide". Before arriving at the Haven Shelter in Green Point, where she has been staying for a month, Gallies said she had been robbed and pepper-sprayed several times.

"It's no fun," said Gallies. "I'm getting a lump in my throat like I'm sommer gonna cry."

People line up outside the Haven Shelter in Green Point, Cape Town, on 6 June 2019. (Photo: Sandisiwe Shoba)

Gallies is one of the estimated 5,000 people living on the streets of Cape Town. These street dwellers have been in the spotlight...