Botswana: Rugby Chairperson Appreciates Sponsors

Gaborone — Cannon Jaguars Rugby Club chairperson has appreciated a family of sponsors for their contribution in both the club's growth and development of the sport.

The club, on July 5, unveiled their new sponsor, Canon and a landmark P80 000 sponsorship deal, a new pre and post-match kit as well as a branded playing kit for the 2019-2020 season.

"We are happy with our ties with the family of sponsors which include Old Mutual, FMRE, Nashua, AON, Chef Habana and Tipsy Guru for adding value to the club. We also thank our principal sponsors, Canon, on our journey to improve and grow not only this club, but also Botswana rugby to new levels of success," Bryn Williams said at the unveiling of the club's sponsors.

Williams added that the combination of Livingstone Kolobeng College and Canon with the Cannon Jaguars Rugby Club would ensure that they further developed the sport in the country.

He emphasised the need to ensure that best sporting practices were applied in order to benefit both the national rugby arena and other rugby clubs in Botswana.

On their collaboration with the club, Canon Botswana director, Simon Stewart said they saw potential, focus, discipline and integrity in the rugby team and that heartened them to sponsor it.

"We are pleased with their collective efforts and it is one of Canon's objectives to give back to the community, in this case supporting youth sport rugby in particular," he said.

Through such sponsorship, he said, they would assist and support events to promote the growth of rugby within Cannon Jaguars Rugby Club.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>