Uganda Cranes Team Returns Home

Some members of the Uganda Cranes team arrive home on Sunday afternoon after exiting the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

Decolas Kiiza, the head of finance at the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) said that some of the players travelled on an Ethiopian flight last night and arrive today, while the rest will arrive on Monday morning aboard Egypt Air.

The Cranes fell out 1-0 to Senegal in the Round of 16 in a match played at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday.

In the Group stage Uganda Cranes beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 2-0 before settling for a 1-all draw against Zimbabwe. The team went fell 2-0 to hosts in the last Group A match to finish second in the group and make it to the Round of 16.

But before the game against Senegal the players staged a sit-down strike reportedly demanding for a US$10,000 (Shs36 million) each, that the Federation had promised them for qualification for the AFCON.

FUFA later announced that they would reward every player with US$6,000 (Shs22 million) for qualification for the Round of 16.

Sebastien Desabre, the outgoing Uganda Cranes head coach says the team has picked lots of lessons from the AFCON.

"We shall continue to grow as a team from the experience gained," Desabre said.