Uganda: Five People Die After Eating Suspected Poisoned Food

Buliisa — Five family members have died after eating suspected poisoned food.

The incident occurred in Kilyangu Village, Ngwendo Sub-county in Buliisa District.

Police say Moreen Fambe, 5; Robert Jakisa Robert, 8; Ageno Charles, 15; Charles Sunday, 15; and their mother, Janeth Nanu Janeth Mary, 32, developed health complications after eating a cassava flour and fish meal on Friday.

They were rushed to Kigoya Health entre where they died on Saturday, according to the acting Buliisa District Police Commander, Ms Evelyn Ayo.

Mr Alfred Osaga, the head of the family, was away for to attend a burial in Acholi region.

"We are trying to establish the cause of the death. A post-mortem report and samples of the food they consumed will give us insights into the cause of the death, a detective investigating the incident, who preferred anonymity said.

Ms Ayo said no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

She said Ofoyo Micho, 16, who also ate the food survived and is undergoing medication.

Detectives are trying to establish whether the family had some wrangles, since Mr Osaga had two wives.

The Kilyangu Village chairman, Mr Albert Ochai said the affected family has been peaceful.