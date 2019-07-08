Tanzania: Cranes Coach Desabre, Fufa Part Ways

The leadership of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), and Desabre Sebastian Serge Louis, the national team head coach of the Uganda Cranes, have "mutually agreed to terminate the contract between the two parties".

The development was communicated on the FUFA website on Saturday, a day after Uganda was eliminated by Senegal from the Total 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Egypt.

"On the 6th of July 2019, both FUFA and Mr Desabre Sebastien Serge Louis mutually agreed to terminate the contract between the two parties," the statement reads in part. "The reasons for termination of the employment contract are for the benefit and growth of both parties."

FUFA said they recognise the contribution of Desabre for the improvement of the sporting and professional organisation of the Uganda Cranes inclusive of qualification to the Acon 2019 finals and also to the Round of 16.

"Desabre is grateful to the people and the government of Uganda, FUFA, sponsors, staff and the players that have provided him a good environment to fulfil his obligations in his first time role as a national team coach," reads the statement. "FUFA will communicate any further development about the Uganda Cranes technical staff and future programmes of the National senior team in the nearest future."

Before the team was eliminated on Friday, the players refused to train for three days over reported unpaid bonuses by Fufa leaders.