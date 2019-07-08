Botswana, China Sign Agreement

Gaborone — Government continues to forge strategic relationships to uplift Botswana.

To that effect, Botswana and China recently signed two agreements under the two countries' bilateral cooperation as grant assistance for Botswana.

The agreements, signed by Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Kenneth Matambo and Ambassador of China to Botswana, Mr Zhao Yanbo, included an economic and technical cooperation agreement totalling P340 million and exchange of letters on the feasibility study for the Legolo and Mmopane-Gaborone road projects.

The two agreements are the outcome of the implementation of the Beijing Summit of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) that was held in September last year.

Mr Matambo said the grant formed part of a three-part request to the Chinese government which was meant to facilitate the development of roads across the country.

"The grant will go towards the building of two roads, one which will start from Bull n Bush to the railway line in Broadhurst and another which will provide direct link from Mmopane to Block 8," said Mr Matambo.

He expressed government's gratitude towards the two countries' relationship, adding that Botswana would continue fostering alliances it had with China.

On the other hand, Ambassador Zhao said the signing of the agreements was a testament to the implementation of the consensus reached by the two heads of state since the Beijing Summit of FOCAC that was attended by President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi in China last year.

Mr Zhao said the signing of the agreement would bring the much needed infrastructure development to Botswana while simultaneously creating employment opportunities for Batswana.

He said their cooperation demonstrated not only their time honoured friendship between China and Botswana but also China's firm commitment to supporting economic and social development of the country.

"The Chinese side will soon send road experts to do the feasibility study for the Legolo and Mmopane-Gaborone roads according to the exchange of letters signed today," he said.

He also stated that China took a people-oriented strategy to pursuing practical cooperation with efficiency and promised that they would always honour promises they had made to Botswana.

Mr Zhao further revealed that since the summit they had made consultations and joint efforts which had resulted in the signing of agreements in the areas of infrastructure, health care and people to people exchanges.

He said the Chinese Embassy would continue to work closely with the finance ministry to explore and target specific areas and projects as per the needs of Botswana in order to make joint progress and achievements in the partnerships between the two countries.

Source : BOPA