5 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Some of Diezani Alison-Madueke's $40m Jewelry, Gold iPhone Forfeited to Govt

Photo: Premium Times
Some of the jewellery recovered from Diezani Alison-Madueke's houses.

The pictures show some pieces of jewellery and a customized gold iPhone, all valued at $40m belonging to Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former Minister of Petroleum Resources.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos had on Friday (July 5, 2019) ordered the former minister to forfeit the items to the federal government.

The order followed an ex parte application filed by the Ibrahim Magu-led Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The pieces of jewellery were recovered by the EFCC in homes traced to Mrs Alison-Madueke who is now a fugitive in London. She fled Nigeria after the 2015 elections as the EFCC moved to put her on trial for alleged corruption.

In the application brought before Justice Oweibo, the EFCC said the expensive items, comprising wristwatches, necklaces, bracelets, bangles, earrings and more, were reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities of the former minister.

