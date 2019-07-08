7 July 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kenya: Farah Maalin Blames Saudi and UAE for Fuelling Somalia-Kenya Standoff

Former Kenya's parliament speaker Farah Maalin has accused Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates [UAE] of fuelling the current tension between Somalia and Kenya over the maritime boundary row.

In an exclusive Interview with Shabelle TV, Maalin said the intelligence agents from the two Gulf countries have grown their presence in Nairobi as part of the efforts to pour fuel on the fire.

The former speaker further stated that Kenya's minister of foreign affairs Monica Juma presided over several anti-Somalia meetings held in Nairobi which used to stain the good image of the country.

The two neighboring countries are currently at loggerheads over a sea border dispute which the UN's ICJ - International Court of Justice is expected to rule by the end of this year.

