7 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: MFA Alliance Calls for State Predominated By Law

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Head of Marginalization Forces Alliance (MFA) Ustaz AL Tuhami AL Noor Ramadan affirmed that the alliance has prepared for the removal of marginalization which he said the sons of marginalized areas were exposed to since independence.

Ramadan called for building and establishing a state of law whereas all citizens should enjoy equal rights and obligations besides fighting corruption and corrupted people.

Head of MFA classified the Marginalization Forces as those live in Darfur, South Kordofan, Central, East, Far North, Dams affected people in Kajbar, and those oppressively sacked from civil service and others.

The formation of the alliance's executive office was announced on Sunday at SUNA Forum by the head of higher committee Jaafar Mohamadain.

Mohamadain urged for the importance of adopting diversity in governance system.

Sudan

Pediatrician Salih Proves Broad Beans Extracts Can Cure Epilepsy

A team of Sudanese scientists, led by pediatrician, Professor Mustafa Abdallah Mohamed Salih, has won last May the… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.