Sudan: MFA Alliance Calls for State Predominated By Law

Khartoum — Head of Marginalization Forces Alliance (MFA) Ustaz AL Tuhami AL Noor Ramadan affirmed that the alliance has prepared for the removal of marginalization which he said the sons of marginalized areas were exposed to since independence.

Ramadan called for building and establishing a state of law whereas all citizens should enjoy equal rights and obligations besides fighting corruption and corrupted people.

Head of MFA classified the Marginalization Forces as those live in Darfur, South Kordofan, Central, East, Far North, Dams affected people in Kajbar, and those oppressively sacked from civil service and others.

The formation of the alliance's executive office was announced on Sunday at SUNA Forum by the head of higher committee Jaafar Mohamadain.

Mohamadain urged for the importance of adopting diversity in governance system.