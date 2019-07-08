6 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Six Shot Dead in Home in Philippi East

Detectives are "hard at work" to gather clues after six females were shot dead in a home in Philippi East, Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Saturday.

The women, aged 18 to 26, were attacked in Marcus Garvey around 22:55 on Friday by unknown suspects, said Captain FC van Wyk.

"The motive for the murders is unknown at this stage. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated and more information cannot be released at this stage," he said.

No one has yet been arrested.

Source: News24

South Africa

