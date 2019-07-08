7 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Burhan and Advisor of Eritrean President Discuss Development of Relation

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fatttah Al-Burhan, and Advisor of Eritrean President for Political Affairs, Yemane Gebreab, Sundaydiscuss developing bilateral relations between Sudan and Eritrea.

Gebreab, said in a press statement that the meeting discussed measures for consolidating the between two countries, such as opening borders to strengthen communication and easing entry of the people in Sudan and Eritrea.

Gebreab, indicated that the visit come in framework of the exchange of visit and continuing discussions between two countries.

The Advisor of Eritrean President also met the Deputy Chairman of the TMC, Lt.Gen, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

