Sudan: OIC Congratulates Sudanese People On Agreement

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousif bin Ahmed Al-Othaimen, has welcomed the important agreement that was reached between Sudanese Transitional Military Council and the Forces of Freedom and Change for setting the structures and arrangements for the transitional period.

The organization's Secretary General has expressed great appreciation of the distinguished step that will contribute to the stability and security of Sudan and realizing a comprehensive development in the country.

Al-Othman called for adherence of the two parties to the historic agreement and implementing it immediately.

He described the agreement as a model and distinguished one and reflects the awareness of the Sudanese people and their keenness for the development of their country.

He also commended the national, regional and international efforts that contributed to reaching the agreement.

Al-Othaimen has affirmed the OIC readiness to support the security, stability and developments in Sudan, in accordance with the decisions issued at summit and ministerial council's frameworks.