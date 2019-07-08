7 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: ICO Congratulates Sudanese People for the Agreement

Khartoum — Islamic Cooperation Organization (ICO) Secretary General, Dr. Yousef Ahmed AL Thiamin welcomed reaching the "Importance Agreement" which was signed between the Sudanese parties represented by Transitional Military Council and Forces of Freedom and change.

The agreement he said would enhance setting up the structures and arrangements for the transitional period.

ICO Secretary General said he was relaxed for this characteristics positive step which would contribute in the stability and peace in Sudan.

AL Thiamin underscored that the two parties have to insist on this historical agreement and put it for implementation.

He considered the agreement as unique of its kind and reflected that the Sudanese people were wise nation.

