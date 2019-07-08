Sudan: Wali (Governor) of Khartoum State Launches Start of New Academic Year

Khartoum — The Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Gen. Ahmed Abdoun Hammad, Sunday rang the bell at the School of the late Yousif Al-Degair, Karari Locality in Omdurman city, to mark start of the new academic year in Khartoum State.

He was received at the school by the Commissioner of Karrari Locality, Maj. Gen. (Rtd.) Adel Al-Tayeb Al-Amin, the General Director of the Ministry of Education, Abdalla Mohamed Nasr, and members of the education administrations and committees in the state and the locality.