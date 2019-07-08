7 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Wali (Governor) of Khartoum State Launches Start of New Academic Year

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Gen. Ahmed Abdoun Hammad, Sunday rang the bell at the School of the late Yousif Al-Degair, Karari Locality in Omdurman city, to mark start of the new academic year in Khartoum State.

He was received at the school by the Commissioner of Karrari Locality, Maj. Gen. (Rtd.) Adel Al-Tayeb Al-Amin, the General Director of the Ministry of Education, Abdalla Mohamed Nasr, and members of the education administrations and committees in the state and the locality.

Sudan

Pediatrician Salih Proves Broad Beans Extracts Can Cure Epilepsy

A team of Sudanese scientists, led by pediatrician, Professor Mustafa Abdallah Mohamed Salih, has won last May the… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.