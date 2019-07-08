7 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President of Palestine Welcomes Agreement Between TMC and Forces of Freedom and Change

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ramallah — The President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, has welcomed the agreement on the preparation for the Transitional period in Sudan. He said that Palestine hopes that people of Sudan will enjoy security, stability, the unity of lands, and willl restore leading role in regionally and internationally. MH/MO

Sudan

Pediatrician Salih Proves Broad Beans Extracts Can Cure Epilepsy

A team of Sudanese scientists, led by pediatrician, Professor Mustafa Abdallah Mohamed Salih, has won last May the… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.