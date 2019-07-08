Ramallah — The President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, has welcomed the agreement on the preparation for the Transitional period in Sudan. He said that Palestine hopes that people of Sudan will enjoy security, stability, the unity of lands, and willl restore leading role in regionally and internationally. MH/MO
Sudan: President of Palestine Welcomes Agreement Between TMC and Forces of Freedom and Change
Sudan
