Tanzania: Juma Jux Lands Asian Bae Days After Vanessa Mdee Confirmed Split

Bongo flava star Juma Jux has set tongues wagging after going public with his new girlfriend just days after his immediate ex-girlfriend Vanessa Mdee confirmed their split.

The 'Zaidi' singer has been sending his Instagram followers into a frenzy with provocative pictures and videos of himself with his Asian bae identified as Nayika.

The posts have elicited mixed reactions, with some quarters arguing that it could be a publicity stunt to popularize Jux's upcoming debut album 'The Love Album'.

The album's first song 'Sumaku' is a collaboration with ex-girlfriend has Vanessa.

Many are of the view that Nayika could be part of the 'Sumaku' video that is set to be released soon.

Others close to the musician say the two are actually dating and have been together for a while.

"From what I know is that they are dating. They have been together for some time now. A month ago when Jux was in China and booked at Four Seasons Hotel, Nayika was also booked at the same hotel. She has also been hanging out with Jux's sister a lot," a source close to the singer revealed.

The two recently spent some good moments at Serengeti national park.