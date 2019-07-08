Sudan: Work Complete at Complexes of Atbara an Sitate Rivers

Khartoum — Dams Implementation Unit in The Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity has announced the completion of work at complexes of Atbara and Sitate rivers.

General Manager of the Unit (Eng.) Omer Abu AL- Gassim said in statement to SUNA following heading the periodical meeting of the Unit's Executive Office, that work was completed at the complexes of Atbara and Sitate rivers, in all parts related to engineering and technical work.

He said, the complexes are now ready for inauguration in the upcoming days.

He added that the project would contribute in producing 320MW and would be entering into the national grid besides watering agricultural projects and availing water for Halfa agricultural project.

Meanwhile he said Atbara and Sitate projects would contribute in social and economic development in all states particularly the eastern states.

The General Manager affirmed the completion of residential city and the cities for resettlement of affected population of the project.

He added that work on solving water problem in Gedarif was progressing towards final solution.

The meeting inspected the completion of studies of the new projects (Kennan and Rahad) in the partial of Rossiers irrigated project, Abu AL -Gassim said.

The project according to Abu AL Gassim was built on aerial photography and area connectivity by the French IGN company.