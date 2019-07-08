7 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Djibouti Welcomes Agreement Between TMC and FFC

Djibouti — The Republic of Djibouti has welcomed agreement between Transitional Military Council (TMC) and Forces of Freedom and Change.

Djibouti affirmed in a statement issued on Sunday that the important of agreement is a wide step for achieving security, stability and realizing inspiration of the people of Sudan for democracy, peace and reconciliation.

Djibouti, has praised the efforts of the African Union and Ethiopia in bringing closer the views between two parties and stressed its position to support Sudan and its people to protect its sovereignty, security, stability and realizing prosperity.

