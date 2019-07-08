7 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Riyada Youth Association Welcomes Agreement Between TMC and FFC

Khartoum — Al-Riyada Youth Association has welcomed agreement between Transitional Military Council (TMC) and Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) and considered agreement coronation for Sudanese revolution.

In statement to SUNA, the spokesperson of Al-Riyada Youth Association, Engineer Mohamed Abdalla Mirghani, demanded FFC to work for include the components of all Sudanese people in institutions of transitional government and to absorb also youths, calling on all youths of Sudan to preserve the gains achieved and to contribute to the building of the country.

He welcomed the effort of the African - Ethiopian mediators for bringing closer the views, indicated that the agreement has created a new reality in the Sudanese political arena.

