Ghana: GBA to Hold 2019 J E Wilson Tourney

THE Ghana Badminton Association (GBA) is set to stage the 2019 Jacob Evans Wilson Ghana International Championship from July 18-21, at the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra.

It is aimed at offering opportunities to talented badminton players.

The three-day tourney will also be used to rank and select players to undergo further training and participate in international events.

It will be the second year in succession Ghana is hosting the event.

A member of the organizing team told the Times Sports 17 countries participated in the event last year at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) Sports Centre in Tema.

The tourney saw India dominate in both singles and doubles event for both men and women categories, winning 11 medals, including five gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

Ghana's 24-man team only managed two medals; silver and bronze won by Grace Atipaka/Stella Bentum and Eunice Arthur/Eyram Migbodzi, respectively, in the women's double event.

The 2019 edition of the tournament remains the only qualifier for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games to be held Tokyo.