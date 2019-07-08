Ghana: GCB Bank Staff Commits Suicide

Agnes Asempana, a staff of the Nsawam Branch of the GCB Bank Limited has committed suicide by hanging.

The partially naked body of the 42-year-old was found dangling in her room with a nylon rope fastened to her neck at Ayekotse, a suburb of the Suhum Municipality in the Eastern Region.

According to sources, the deceased last Friday, July 5, 2019 went to her two-bedroom apartment to pick some items only to commit suicide.

It was her younger brother, one Bajerisong Lazarus who found her dead at about 4:00pm when he went to visit her.

Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the incident, said, no external marks of violence were detected to suggest foul play.

The body has since been sent to the Suhum Government Hospital mortuary pending an autopsy, while the Police have commenced investigations into the incidents.

Close sources are pointing to the fact that it could be linked to a disappointment in relationship or job related challenges which she has concealed.

In another development, a young man believed to be in his early thirties has hanged himself to death at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) in the Central Region.

He killed himself on Sunday at portion of a reserved land of the school.

According to report, a female sanitation officer of the school who farms on the said land earlier met the young man seated lonely under a tree in the bush and questioned him what he was doing there.

The deceased was said to have answered that he was alright and was just relaxing.

On her return from the farm, she found the young man's lifeless body hanging on the tree dead.

She raised an alarm and informed the security officers who also relayed the information to the Police who came to convey the body.

Confirming the incident, Public Relations Officer of UEW, Ernest Azutiga explained that the deceased was not a student of the University.

"I can confirm that someone committed suicide on campus. I can also confirm that based on the investigations by the Police, the person is not a student of UEW. Someone went on to his farm but when he was returning, he found a body hanging there and then he informed campus security who came over and also informed the Municipal Police," he said.

Mr. Azutiga said the campus security is reviewing the situation and will "come out with appropriate measures to minimize these incidents."

The Winneba Police have since commenced investigations into the incident.