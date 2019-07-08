8 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Prof Essumang Appointed KTU VC

The Governing Council of Koforidua Technical University (KTU) has appointed Professor David Kofi Essumang as Vice-Chancellor of the University.

Prof Essumang who is a full Professor from the University of Cape Coast takes over from Prof (Mrs) Smile Dzisi who was in an acting capacity as the Interim Vice-Chancellor.

The board has also appointed Mr Ike Joe Nii Annang Mensah-Livingstone, as the Registrar.

Other appointments include, Mr. Godfred Kofi Boafo, Director of Finance and Mr. Michael Owusu Acheaw, as the University Librarian.

