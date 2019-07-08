Ghana: Ahafo NPP Regional Chairman Dies in Accident

The Ahafo Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party Mr Francis Opoku Sarfo, also known as (aka) chairman Jerry has died in a gory accident on Saturday.

He died together with one other person on board the Toyota land cruiser they were traveling in.

According to reports gathered by the Ghanaian Times the chairman who was driving his Toyota land cruiser with registration number GT 3150-17 veered off the road and summersaulted leading to the crash.

The Kenyasi District Police Commander Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Teddy Damteh Brown confirmed the accident to the Ghanaian Times yesterday.

The Police Commander said the accident happened around 5:45pm at Banahene on Acherensua-Hwidiem road when they were returning from a funeral to Kenyasi.

DSP Brown said five other occupants of the vehicle were in critical condition and receiving treatment at the St Elizabeth Catholic hospital at Acherensua while the dead bodies have been deposited at the same facility.

The late chairman Jerry was elected as Ahafo Regional Chairman of NPP in May this year following the creation of the Ahafo Region.