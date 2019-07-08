Ghana: Anglogold Distributes Dustbins to Schools, Communities

Tarkwa — AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine, has distributed a total of 72 waste bins valued at GH₵33,000 to senior high and basic schools, hospitals and some host communities in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region.

The project forms part of the Mine's efforts to prevent malaria and maintain cleanliness in the schools and its host communities.

As part of this efforts, the organization on Friday, presented 15 waste bins each to Tarkwa and Fiaseman Senior High Schools in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality to help promote healthy lives and ensure congenial environment which is key to effective teaching and learning in the schools.

At the ceremony, Superintendent in charge of Social Investments of Iduapriem Mine, Mr Enoch Osei, on behalf of the Managing Director, indicated that the company would continue to work actively to reduce health risks in the workplace and also respond to community health issues in the areas it operates.

He advised the students to keep the environment clean in order to stay stronger and healthier for a sound academic work.

Receiving the items, the Headmistress of Tarkwa Senior High School, Madam Paulina Manu, and Assistant Headmistress in charge of Administration at Fiaseman Senior High School, Madam Florence Tawiah, respectively, thanked the mining organisation for the gesture.

They further promised to take good care of the waste bins and maintain a clean and healthy environment for effective teaching and learning.