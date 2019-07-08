Somalia: Two Police Officer, 1 Suspected Al-Shabaab Killed in Morning Gun Fight in Mogadishu

A policeman and two suspected militants died in Mogadishu on Monday after a gun battale.

A third suspected militant escaped from the shootout. The incident occurred when the militants tried to pass through a security check point without stopping.

Presidential security advisor Abdi Said Ali praised the efforts of the security officers in curbing the activities of terrorist groups.

He said "Somalia's resilience to terrorist attacks is increasing and the capacity of our security of our security forces in strengthening. Today the brave Somalia Police Force intercepted the VIBD intended for Mogadishu.

We are grateful for their professionalism. Skills and quick action", he added