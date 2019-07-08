8 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Arraign Nigerian Senator Caught On Camera Assaulting Woman

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Elisha Abbo weeps, apologises to Nigerians.
By Samuel Ogundipe

The police have filed charges of assault against Elisha Abbo, the Nigerian senator seen on camera physically attacking a woman inside an adult store.

Mr Abbo, representing Adamawa North Senatorial District under the Peoples Democratic Party, will be arraigned Monday afternoon at the Chief Magistrate's Court, Zuba, the police said.

Police spokesperson, Anjuguri Manzah, told PREMIUM TIMES the police filed the charges after looking into Mr Abbo's conduct in the viral video that was published on July 2 by PREMIUM TIMES.

The senator admitted on July 3 that he was the one in the video and apologised to the female victim and Nigerians, saying such violence should not define his longstanding conduct as a peaceful citizen.

It was not immediately clear whether the senator would plead guilty, but a police source told PREMIUM TIMES his recorded admission of wrongdoing apology would put him in an awkward situation in court.

A police source told PREMIUM TIMES Mr Abbo was being driven to court shortly before 12:00 p.m. for arraignment.

Court officials told PREMIUM TIMES the senator's arraignment is on the list of cases to be heard today, but he had not arrived in court as of 12:10 p.m.

Details shortly...

Nigeria

Court Orders Release of Details of Electricity Supply Contracts

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the immediate release of details of payments to all defaulting and… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.