Uganda: The Law Giving Away Uganda's Forests

Kampala — What used to be thick natural forests are now fields of tree stumps turned into crop gardens or plantations while others have changed to private homesteads.

Government has lost thousands of hectares of forest cover across the country under the watch of National Forestry Authority (NFA), a statutory body mandated to manage all central forest reserves.

A Central Forest Reserve (CFR), according to the National Forestry and Tree Planting Act, is an area declared to be a public forest reserve by a statutory order. NFA officials say CFRs are managed by statutory instruments, which declare an area to be gazetted as a forest reserve.

Sections 6 to 8 of the National Forestry and Tree Planting Act, provide for the procedures on how an area is declared a forest reserve. Section 8 specifically provides for the procedure of degazetting a forest reserve.

Article 237 (2) (b) of the Constitution provides that the government or a local government as determined by Parliament shall hold in trust for the people and protect natural lakes, rivers, wetlands, forest reserves, game reserves, national parks and any land to be reserved for ecological and tourist purposes for the common good of all citizens.

However, in February this year, senior officials at NFA revealed that the number of private land titles on CFRs across the country have increased from 95 in 2017 to 160 this year, leading to many civil suits against the forestry body.

The alleged illegal land titles were cited in Mabira forest in Mukono, Banda plantation reserve and Kajjansi forest and Nonve forest in Wakiso District and Akileng forest reserve in Amuria District, among other forest reserves.

The NFA executive director, Mr Tom Okello, said 110 land titles were verified and found illegal while 50 others are being investigated.

"It is hard to know how many people are holding illegal land titles at the moment but we base on those that have been brought before us and others presented before court in the different lawsuits. We hope that we shall reclaim most of the forest land," Mr Okello said.

Officials at NFA say unscrupulous people purporting to be developers and bona fide occupants between 2010 and 2016 acquired titles to claim huge chunks of land in forests.

Manipulating the law

Senior NFA officials, who declined to be named, said the land grabbers hide under Section 59 of the Registration of Titles Act (1924) to acquire titles, which they use to sue and win cases against NFA with the aid of some officials in the Department of Surveys and Mappings in Entebbe.

Another source at NFA said the problem comes when lawyers and some judges demand to look at titles of NFA, a situation that has led to NFA losing cases because the judges fail to consider and interpret all the laws in entirety.

"Evidence by officials from the Department of Surveys and Mappings is that the portions of disputed land does not fall within forest reserves. For instance, the Principal Surveyor, Mr John Vianny Lutaaya, testified against his employer in the case of Kajjansi forest and NFA lost just the same way Commissioner George Wilson Ogaro testified in favour of Bunyoro-Kitara kingdom (in Bogoma forest case) and his evidence formed the basis for the judge's decision," the source said.

NFA lawyer, Mr Joseph Kwesiga, said what declares a forest reserve is a statutory instrument, which shows a map sheet, boundary plan number, a serial number, mark stones and area (in measurements).

"On top of the statutory instrument is a boundary plan map. This (boundary plan map) is equivalent to a deed plan on a title. In forest reserves, a statutory instrument is like a title and a boundary plan map is like the blueprint of a title," Mr Kwesiga said.

He insisted that once an area is declared a reserve, a statutory instrument is conclusive evidence of ownership and therefore absence of title certificate does not disprove the possession.

Documents at NFA show that most of forest reserves under contestations were gazetted from 1930s up to 1950s but most claimants acquired titles on the land between 2010 and 2016 and have since petitioned court and won cases against NFA.

For example, Kajjansi Central Forest Reserve was gazetted in 1932 but encroachers acquired a letter of no-objection in 2011 and part of its land was partitioned into 13 plots measured in hectares. Later the titles were transferred into names of companies belonging to private businessmen.

Investigating land matters

Information at the ongoing commission of inquiry into land matters, indicates that in March 2016, one of the encroaching businessmen sold the same land in Kajjansi forest to another person at $2.5m (about 9.37b) thereby depriving government of its property.

In June last year, High Court Judge Godfrey Namundi ruled that about one square mile of land forming part of Kajjansi forest belongs to three individuals, Eria Mubiru, Vivian Keza and Peninah Busingye Kabingani, on the basis that they possess land titles inspite of legal notices and a Statutory Instrument that gazetted the forest in 1932.

In the judgment, NFA was declared a trespasser on the land for having attempted to stop the encroachment. The court awarded the three title holders Shs200m in general damages payable by NFA. However, NFA has appealed against the judgment.

Other forest reserves where NFA is battling with encroachers, who possess land titles include Mugomba, Kyewaga, Ziru and Nonve in Wakiso.

Acting NFA public relations officer Juliet Mubi said the law is okay but it is impunity exercised by land grabbers that is making NFA lose its forestry land.

Registration of Titles Act

It states: "No certificate of title issued upon an application to bring land under this Act shall be impeached or defeasible by reason or on account of any informality or irregularity in the application or in the proceedings previous to the registration of the certificate, and every certificate of title issued under this Act shall be received in all courts as evidence of the particulars set forth in the certificate and of the entry of the certificate in the Register Book, and shall be conclusive evidence that the person named in the certificate as the proprietor of or having any estate or interest in or power to appoint or dispose of the land described in the certificate is seized or possessed of that estate or interest or has that power."

FOREST COVER

Conservation. Government holds 506 Central Forest Reserves countrywide measuring 1,265,471 hectares, which is 15 Per cent of Forest cover under NFA.

Degradation. Between 1990 and 2005, Uganda lost 26.3 per cent of its forest cover or around 1,297,000 hectares.

Nema report. A 2016 Nema report shows that Uganda's forests are an important and treasured natural asset contributing about 8.7 per cent to the national economy.

Court cases. More than 250 cases from Chief Magistrate's Courts to Court of Appeal involve NFA struggling for land.